​Whitby to welcome supercar parade with Porsche and Lamborghini as part of inaugural event​

Supercar Saturday is on its way to Whitby.

People will be able to get up close to a range of prestige, classic, retro, sports and supercars in a static vehicle display or more than 100 cars, spread across the Co-op supermarket, railway station and Endeavour Wharf car parks in the event on Saturday October 1.

There will also be a supercar parade, in association with SC:UK (Sports & Supercar Owners Club) of more than 45 vehicles from the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche.

The parade, between noon and 1pm, will complete several laps of Langborne Road.

Supercar Saturday is on its way to Whitby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will help to raise funds for special needs charity, JPC Community Farm, based just outside Stokesley.

The farm is a centre of excellence for adults with special and complex needs.

Supercar Saturday, run by JPC Specialist Motorsports Ltd, in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council, is on from 10am to 4pm.

JPC Specialist Motorsports is owned by the charity and all profits generated from its events and other activities are donated to the charity to support its work for those with special and complex needs, including learning, physical and sensory disabilities.

The company recently had a tree planting ceremony in Whitby to help offset some of the carbon footprint of its operations.