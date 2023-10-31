Whitby's East Pier taped off for safety reasons after 'several incidents, some involving children'
Whitby’s East Pier has been taped off following several incidents involving the public, including children, with huge waves crashing into the east coast at high tide.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Oct 2023, 08:45 GMT- 1 min read
Whitby Coastguard team said: “The current weather and sea conditions are bringing the waves considerably and dangerously high, meaning anyone in the vicinity could be knocked off the sea wall in a matter of seconds.
“Please take heed, be sensible and be safe.”
Huge waves have pounded the coast over the past couple of days, with Whitby’s beach huts badly damaged.