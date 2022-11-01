Whitby's Sandgate Seafoods closes 'at least for a couple of days' after fire breaks out

A Whitby fire crew was called at around 6.30pm to reports of a fire consisting of plastic trays and cups in a storage room.

Crews used water from one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and lighting to put out the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.

Sandgate Seafoods said in a notice on their Facebook page last night: “Unfortunately we will be closed possibly for the next couple of days at least as we have had a fire in our prep area.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"We have suffered quite a bit of damage and need to get started on clearing up in the morning.