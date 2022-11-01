Whitby's Sandgate Seafoods closes 'at least for a couple of days' after fire breaks out
Sandgate Seafoods has announced that it will be closed “possibly for the next couple of days at least” following a blaze which broke out last night (Oct 31).
A Whitby fire crew was called at around 6.30pm to reports of a fire consisting of plastic trays and cups in a storage room.
Crews used water from one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and lighting to put out the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
Sandgate Seafoods said in a notice on their Facebook page last night: “Unfortunately we will be closed possibly for the next couple of days at least as we have had a fire in our prep area.
"We have suffered quite a bit of damage and need to get started on clearing up in the morning.
"Fire investigation has cleared us to start so please bear with us and hopefully we will be up and running again soon.”