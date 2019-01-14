Why Blue Monday hasn’t got a chance in Scarborough

January 21 has the dubious ‘accolade’ of being this year’s Blue Monday: the third Monday in the month known as the year’s gloomiest day, as unpaid Christmas bills drop through the letterbox, miserable weather takes hold and the daylight hours are short.

Well, this year, Blue Monday hasn’t got a chance thanks to a fantastic line-up of free events at Scarborough Library.

Organised by Roots of Yggdrasil, the Scarborough-based Social Enterprise, the Beating Blue Monday event takes place 9am to 6.30pm with something for everyone, from rap to nutritional advice, from salsa dancing to laughter therapy.

Simon Town, Managing Director of Roots of Yggdrasil, said: “This is a chance to combat the everyday stresses of life on the year’s most depressing day!

“We have a fantastic line up of events suitable for all ages and abilities, offering a holistic approach to health, nutrition and mental well-being.

“As well as a packed programme, up until 2.30pm there will be free 15 minute sports massage slots by Gavin Oliver.

“There will be an opportunity to attend a private, one-to-one fitness consultation, and there will be trade stands from the Stop Smoking Service and Stephen Flicker from Flipside CIC.”

Simon, who is fully trained in fitness instruction and medical referrals, co-founded Roots by Yggdrasil Social Enterprise along with Gavin to provide Scarborough and the surrounding area a wide range of general and special fitness classes to increase the health and wellbeing of those living in disadvantaged areas.

Full line up

9.15am to 9.45am - Chair based exercise class for people with mobility issues

9am to 1pm - Boccia taster sessions

10am to 10.30 - Talk about basic nutrition by Simon Town

11am to 11.30am and 1pm to 1.30pm - Terry Anne, local hypnotherapist and laughter practitioner delivers a life in the laugh lane session.

2pm to 2.30pm - How to set smart goals by Simon town

3pm to 3.45pm - Basic indoor circuit training

4pm to 4.45pm - Salsa dance classes

5pm to 5.45pm - Bachata dance classes

6pm to 6.30pm - Live rap music to end the day performed by Joe Mirelli