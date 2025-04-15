Oriol Chias Diez's winning photograph.

This May, Sewerby Hall and Gardens will proudly present the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, celebrating its 60th anniversary.

On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, this prestigious event will open on Saturday, May 3, showcasing the world's finest nature photography.

Renowned for its ability to captivate and inspire, the exhibition highlights compelling stories and diverse species from across the globe, fostering a deeper appreciation and advocacy for our natural world.

Since its inception in 1965, Wildlife Photographer of the Year has become the premier event in nature photography, attracting entries from 117 countries and territories.

Ingo Arndt's superb photo will be on show at the Sewerby Hall exhibition.

This year's award-winning images will embark on an international tour, reaching over a million viewers worldwide.

With 59,228 entries judged by an expert panel, the exhibition promises to deliver an unforgettable visual experience.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo, said: "We are thrilled to showcase the extraordinary talent and dedication of photographers who capture the beauty and diversity of our natural world.

‘’Each photograph tells a unique story and we hope visitors will be inspired by the stunning images on display in this year’s exhibition.’’

The brand-new exhibition will run from Saturday, May 3 until Sunday, July 13.

To find out more and book tickets visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/wpoty