Woman breaks ankle following collision with car in Scarborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened when a silver Citroen C2 turned off Castle Road onto North Street as the woman was crossing the junction at the end of North Street.
Police in Scarborough are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident outside the Castle Tavern at around 4.10pm on Saturday December 30.
The woman from Sunderland was taken to hospital by ambulance where she had surgery to repair a broken ankle.
She is now recovering at home.
A 63-year-old man driving the Citroen is assisting the investigation.
If you witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle prior to the incident travelling on Castle Road towards the Castle Tavern or you have dashcam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 237 (two three seven) and leave a message quoting reference number 12230246723.