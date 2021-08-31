Woman cut from car by fire crews after two vehicle collision
A woman was cut from her car after a two vehicle collision in Scarborough yesterday.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:20 pm
The incident occurred on Scalby Road at 3.30pm.
Fire crews from Scarborough attended the collision and a 35-year-old female driver of a Fiat Panda was freed from her vehicle.
She was then taken to hospital via road ambulance.
The fire service used stabilisation equipment, hydraulic cutters/spreaders and small tools at this incident.