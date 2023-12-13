Woman cut out of car which rolled on to its side at Irton, near Scarborough

A woman had to be cut out of a car which had rolled on to its side in an accident at Irton.

Scarborough firefighters were called out to the single vehicle road traffic accident which took place on Moor Lane at 5.56pm last night (Dec 12).

Crews stabilised the vehicle and then freed the female occupant of the car using cutting and stabilisation equipment.