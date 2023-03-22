News you can trust since 1882
Woman dies after accident at Whitby's Upgang Lane which saw road closed for several hours

A woman has died following this morning’s accident at Whitby’s Upgang Lane.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT

The fatal collision happened at around 9.30am on Wednesday March 22 – and now North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation.

She was driving a small white Citroen car on Upgang Lane when it collided with a road sign in an incident which saw ambulance, air ambulance, firefighters and police were alerted to the scene.

Despite the efforts to save the woman’s life, she sadly died.

Police have launched an appeal after a fatal collision on Whitby's Upgang Lane.
Her family have been informed and are receiving specialist support while the investigation continues.

Road closures and diversions put in place by county council highways were lifted just before 2.30pm.

North Yorkshire Police say: “We thank motorists and residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

“To help the collision investigation, we are urging witnesses, motorists with relevant dash-cam footage and nearby homeowners with CCTV and doorbell cameras to come forward to the police without delay.”

You can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 1.

Please quote incident number 12230051301 when providing information.

North Yorkshire PoliceWhitbyCitroenCCTV