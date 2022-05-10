Woman dies after falling from height on Albemarle Crescent in Scarborough

Police closed Albemarle Crescent for several hours yesterday evening.

North Yorkshire Police were called to Albemarle Crescent at around 5.25pm yesterday after a woman was spotted on the fourth-storey ledge of a townhouse by a member of the public.

Officers said the woman, who was in her 40s, fell from the ledge shortly after and sustained fatal injuries.

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in police custody for questioning.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were pictured at the scene yesterday evening.

Officers said an investigation is in its early stages as the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death are established.

Albemarle Crescent was closed yesterday evening as emergency services attended the scene and reopened around 9.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police returned to the scene again at midday today, closing the road to allow investigation work, before reopening around 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident but who we have not yet spoken to.”

Email [email protected] and quote reference number 12220079077.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12220079077.