Woman found dead at home in Scarborough as police appeal to find family
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Scarborough woman who has died.
By George Buksmann
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:19 pm
Vareena Wilson, 63, died at her home address in Scarborough last week, officers said.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Wilson’s death.
However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to find any details of the 63-year-old’s family – except for the surname of Robinson, which is linked with a phone number in the Republic of Ireland that is no longer in use.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Ms Wilson, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email Annette Laycock at [email protected]