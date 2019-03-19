Woman headbutted by man outside Scarborough Sealife Centre

A woman has been assaulted by a man outside Scarborough Sealife Centre.

It happened on the path just outside the venue at around 3.30pm on Sunday 17 March when a male headbutted her.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information which may help identify the male offender. He is described as being a white male, aged between late thirties to late forties. He was wearing a green and cream baseball cap and had grey to fair hair. It is believed he was wearing a tracksuit top, gilet and beige-coloured casual trousers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Lauren Green. You can also email lauren.green262@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190048237.