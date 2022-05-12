Woman in distress brought to safety after police incident on roof of NCP car park in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police were called to Scarborough's NCP car park on North Street at around 2.30pm this afternoon after a member of the public reported a woman in distress on the roof.

Officers attended the scene and brought the woman down to safety and left her in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A police spokesperson said: "Our thanks go to members of the public who assisted prior to police arriving."

A woman has been brought to safety following an incident in Scarborough. Library photo.

The car park forms part of Scarborough's Balmoral Centre – a mix of seven retail and leisure units with the car park located at the rear, above Wilko.

It follows two similar incidents in Scarborough earlier this week where two women fell from height.

On Monday afternoon, a woman died after falling from height on Albemarle Crescent. Officers have now confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are not suspicious.