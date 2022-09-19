Woman in distress brought to safety by firefighters after incident on bridge in Malton
A woman in distress has been brought to safety by firefighters after an incident in Malton.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a woman on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge in Old Malton at 10.43pm on Sunday September 18.
Firefighters from Malton and Huntington, alongside police officers, temporarily secured the woman to the bridge railings before safely rescuing her using an aerial ladder platform.
The woman was left in the care of North Yorkshire Police.
Later, fire crews were called to Esplanade in Scarborough at 12.31am to assist North Yorkshire Police and provide floodlights so that officers could safely bring a man down from the roof of a residential property.
Firefighters were called to Church Street in Whitby at 11.14am after reports of glass falling from a commercial building. Emergency crews carried out an assessment and picked up panes of glass which had fallen on Saturday September 17.
Later, a woman was rescued after becoming stuck on a ledge in Malton. Firefighters were called to Castlegate at 11.47pm when a woman injured her back and became stuck on a ledge which was approximately two metres off the ground.
Firefighters used a triple extension ladder, longboard, rope pack and a HGV rescue platform to immobilise the injured woman and bring her back to ground level.
The woman was left in the care of a family member who was awaiting the arrival of paramedics.