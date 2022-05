Police closed Foreshore Road for several hours yesterday evening.

North Yorkshire Police were called to Foreshore Road at 7.50pm last night, Monday May 9, to reports that a person had fallen from a building on Foreshore Road.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene along with the ambulance service.