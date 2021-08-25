Woman rescued near Goathland after falling at base of waterfall
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team have rescued a 69-year-old woman from Thomason Foss waterfall near Goathland.
On August 24 at 11.55am the team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a 69 year old woman who had fallen down a bank close to the base of Thomason Foss waterfall sustaining head and lower leg injuries.
Upon arrival the team found a relative had dressed a wound to the injured woman's leg and was caring for the patient.
After clinical assessment by the team and a crew member from Yorkshire Ambulance Service they splinted the woman's leg and transferred her to a team stretcher before carrying over the stream and hauling up steep ground to the road using a rope system.
At this point the ambulance crew took over and transported her to definitive medical care.
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team deployed ten members for three and a half hours and were assisted by a crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Whitby Station.