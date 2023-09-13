Woman suffers broken nose after assault in Scarborough's The Waterhouse pub

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The suspect is a white woman, possibly aged in her 30s, with long dark hair, and she was wearing a white vest top, denim shorts, white Converse trainers and she has a distinctive tattoo on the back of her right leg.

The victim, a local woman aged in her 30s, suffered a broken nose.

Efforts to identify and locate the suspect are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman's nose was broken in an assault in Scarborough.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know who she is or have any information that could assist the investigation, email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jessica Roebuck.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.