Woman suffers broken nose after assault in Scarborough's The Waterhouse pub
The suspect is a white woman, possibly aged in her 30s, with long dark hair, and she was wearing a white vest top, denim shorts, white Converse trainers and she has a distinctive tattoo on the back of her right leg.
The victim, a local woman aged in her 30s, suffered a broken nose.
Efforts to identify and locate the suspect are ongoing.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
If you know who she is or have any information that could assist the investigation, email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jessica Roebuck.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230171410.