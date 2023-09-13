News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Woman suffers broken nose after assault in Scarborough's The Waterhouse pub

A woman in her 30s needed hospital treatment for a broken nose following an assault which took place in The Waterhouse pub in Scarborough’s St Thomas Street, at around 12.45am on Sunday September 10.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The suspect is a white woman, possibly aged in her 30s, with long dark hair, and she was wearing a white vest top, denim shorts, white Converse trainers and she has a distinctive tattoo on the back of her right leg.

The victim, a local woman aged in her 30s, suffered a broken nose.

Efforts to identify and locate the suspect are ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman's nose was broken in an assault in Scarborough.Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman's nose was broken in an assault in Scarborough.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman's nose was broken in an assault in Scarborough.
Most Popular

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you know who she is or have any information that could assist the investigation, email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jessica Roebuck.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230171410.

Related topics:ScarboroughPoliceNorth Yorkshire Police