Woman suffers severe ankle injury after falling on cliff top path near Flamborough
Whilst enroute to the incident the team were advised that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was attending and to expect them on scene.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Coastguard arrived on scene together and started to treat the casualty.
It was clear that the casualty had suffered a severe broken ankle and would need to go straight to hospital.
Paramedics administered pain relief to the casualty whilst coastguards assisted with securing the casualty and extracting into the aircraft.
The aircraft lifted from the cliff top a short time later and took the casualty to hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson doe Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said: “This incident comes as a timely reminder, if you are planning a walk, take extra care.
“The wet weather we are currently experiencing is making coastal paths more slippery that we would usually expect and accidents can and do happen.
“We would like to wish our casualty a speedy recovery.
“Remember if you see a coastal emergency or get into trouble at the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
