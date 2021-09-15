Woman taken to hospital after two cars involved in collision near Hunmanby

Stock image. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews from Scarborough and Filey were called to the scene at 11.44pm on Monday September 14.

The crash had involved a Suzuki Swift and Ford Mondeo.

A 19-year-old woman was extracted by the fire crews and taken to hospital via road ambulance.

The crews then made the scene safe and left the incident with the police.