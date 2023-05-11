Woman's fatal window fall in Scarborough sees police officers' efforts honoured

North Yorkshire Police were called to Albemarle Crescent in May last year after a distressed woman was spotted on the fourth-storey window ledge of a townhouse by a member of the public.

PC Christopher Cyrus and PC Megan Smith spoke to the woman when they arrived at the scene. Off-duty officer PC Andrew Gambles went up to the flat to try to help.

The woman in her 40s, who officers said was threatening to jump, fell from the ledge shortly after and landed on the concrete steps below, suffering fatal injuries.

PCs Christopher Cyrus, Megan Smith and Sophie Milner have been recognised for their actions. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

She was moved onto the pavement by PC Cyrus and PC Gambles who then performed CPR, helped by PC Smith and PC Sophie Milner until an ambulance arrived.

Despite their best efforts, the woman did not survive the fall from height.

A man was arrested at the time and later released with no further action. Officers concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Now, PCs Cyrus, Smith and Milner have all been awarded the Royal Humane Society Certificates of Commendation for their actions.

The woman fell from a window ledge on Albemarle Crescent last year.

The Society – a charity founded in London in 1774 – grants awards for life-saving acts of bravery and resuscitation.

North Yorkshire Police’s chief constable, Lisa Winward, hosted an awards ceremony alongside the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger, on April 12 to honour the officers and present them with their certificates

Constable Winward said: “It was an absolute privilege and very humbling to present the awards on behalf of the Royal Humane Society. The courageous actions of the recipients are an inspiration to us all, and I was proud to be able to honour them in this way.