Wooden boat with two on board breaks down off coast of Staithes
The lifeboat crew was paged to assist the 23ft vessel, which was on passage to Scarborough, at 2.19pm on December 15.
Lee Jackson, helm of Staithes and Runswick lifeboat said: ‘After assessing the situation, the safest course of action was to take the casualty vessel under tow to the nearest suitable harbour.
“This was a routine tow in favourable weather conditions, and the casualty vessel was taken under tow to Staithes harbour, where ropes had been prepared by shore crew, for the boat to be brought alongside the pier there.”
Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat returned to station at 3.30pm.