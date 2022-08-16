Woodland fires among calls for crews from Malton, Danby and Scarborough fire stations

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a number of fires in the open yesterday

Scarborough crew received a call 1.41pm to attend an area just off the A171 after a report of a fire in the open.

Crews found no fire, or smoke in the area. Inspection only.

Malton crews were called to a fire on Old Malton Road, Malton at 5.19pm.

The fire involved a large log in woodland, and was believed to have been caused by a campfire.

Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Danby crews were called to a fire on Church Street, Castleton at 5.34pm

The fire involved garden waste that had been left unattended. Crews extinguished using a hose reel.

At 8,58pm, on Staxton Brow, a crew from Scarborough responded to smoke sighted in the open.