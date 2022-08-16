Woodland fires among calls for crews from Malton, Danby and Scarborough fire stations
Two woodland fires were among those calls dealt with by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service yesterday.
Scarborough crew received a call 1.41pm to attend an area just off the A171 after a report of a fire in the open.
Crews found no fire, or smoke in the area. Inspection only.
Malton crews were called to a fire on Old Malton Road, Malton at 5.19pm.
The fire involved a large log in woodland, and was believed to have been caused by a campfire.
Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Danby crews were called to a fire on Church Street, Castleton at 5.34pm
The fire involved garden waste that had been left unattended. Crews extinguished using a hose reel.
At 8,58pm, on Staxton Brow, a crew from Scarborough responded to smoke sighted in the open.
Crew confirmed this was a tree stump smouldering in woodland and smothered the fire with earth to extinguish.