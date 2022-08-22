Yacht rescued after running aground in shallow water at Whitby harbour

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched after a Dutch yacht ran aground in shallow water at the entrance to Whitby harbour last week.

The RNLI said the vessel managed to right itself as the lifeboat arrived and rescue crews proceeded to help the yacht moor up safely at a nearby pontoon.

An RNLI spokesperson said boat crews should always check tide and weather conditions when out at sea and carry a means of calling for help.