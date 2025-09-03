Yapham Cricket Club 1sts and 2nds secure victories
Yapham 1sts elected to field (with rain on the horizon) in their YPLN Division 1 Galtres fixture at Ovington.
The hosts reached just 105 all out off 33.4 overs, Robyn Dennington with impressive figures of 5-20 off 9.2 overs and Jon Flint 4-27 off his 10.
In reply Yapham reached 72-5, happily ahead on DLS in 24 overs to secure a win by five wickets.
It was quite a contrast for Yapham 2nds, who eased to a 10-wicket win at home to Knaresborough 3rds.
Quite a contrast here. Yapham put Knaresborough in and bowled them out for 124 in 34.3 overs, Maisie Hughes taking 3-8 in 2.3 overs.
Yapham exploded into action blasting 126-0 in just 7.4 overs, Greg Nesbitt blasting 68 off just 27 balls and Joe Moore 43 off 31 balls in a spectacular home win.
On August 24, Yapham 3rds lost by 29 runs at Heworth 4ths.
The hosts were 181 all out off their 40 overs, Kayden Redhead taking 3-25. In response Yapham made a valiant effort to making 152-6.
Yapham Women’s 1st X1 lost by eight wickets at home to Rockingham Colliery CC Women’s Hard Ball.
Yapham posted 94-5 in 26.5 overs. Rockingham struck 95-1 in just 9.4 overs.
Pocklington CC 3rds sealed promotion from Division 5 Ebor with an eight-wicket success at home to Wheldrake 2nds.
Adam Tolley snapped up 4-12 as Wheldrake fell to 142 all out, and then Ian Scott’s 86no steered them to victory.
Pocklington 1sts lost by 251 runs at Brandesburton in Championship East.