Yapham Cricket Club 1sts and 2nds secure victories

Pocklington CC 3rds won promotion at the weekend.

Yapham CC 1sts and 2nds both claimed wins on Saturday.

Yapham 1sts elected to field (with rain on the horizon) in their YPLN Division 1 Galtres fixture at Ovington.

The hosts reached just 105 all out off 33.4 overs, Robyn Dennington with impressive figures of 5-20 off 9.2 overs and Jon Flint 4-27 off his 10.

In reply Yapham reached 72-5, happily ahead on DLS in 24 overs to secure a win by five wickets.

It was quite a contrast for Yapham 2nds, who eased to a 10-wicket win at home to Knaresborough 3rds.

Quite a contrast here. Yapham put Knaresborough in and bowled them out for 124 in 34.3 overs, Maisie Hughes taking 3-8 in 2.3 overs.

Yapham exploded into action blasting 126-0 in just 7.4 overs, Greg Nesbitt blasting 68 off just 27 balls and Joe Moore 43 off 31 balls in a spectacular home win.

On August 24, Yapham 3rds lost by 29 runs at Heworth 4ths.

The hosts were 181 all out off their 40 overs, Kayden Redhead taking 3-25. In response Yapham made a valiant effort to making 152-6.

Yapham Women’s 1st X1 lost by eight wickets at home to Rockingham Colliery CC Women’s Hard Ball.

Yapham posted 94-5 in 26.5 overs. Rockingham struck 95-1 in just 9.4 overs.

Pocklington CC 3rds sealed promotion from Division 5 Ebor with an eight-wicket success at home to Wheldrake 2nds.

Adam Tolley snapped up 4-12 as Wheldrake fell to 142 all out, and then Ian Scott’s 86no steered them to victory.

Pocklington 1sts lost by 251 runs at Brandesburton in Championship East.