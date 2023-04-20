York and District Junior Squash Mini-series Grand Finale to be held at Scarborough Squash Academy

The event is the culmination of a junior mini-series that has been running throughout the season and will feature some of the best young talent and squash stars of the future from around the region.

The event starts at 11am on Saturday April 22 and runs for most of the day after which there is a function and prize presentation for the winners.Scarborough Squash Academy is very young but is dominating junior squash in the region at present, and youngsters are set to pick up a number of the top awards.Head coach, Lewis Marsden, said: “Our Junior academy started in May last year, and has been one of the great success stories in Squash around the UK as we continue to expand, have links to schools and Scarborough College and now have over 500 juniors participating in Squash in Scarborough.“Such is the success that we even made a full page spread in Squash Player magazine this month, the biggest squash publication in Europe.”