News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
16 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
21 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
1 hour ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
2 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear

York and District Junior Squash Mini-series Grand Finale to be held at Scarborough Squash Academy

The York and District Junior Squash Mini-series Grand Finale will take place at Scarborough Squash Academy: Scarborough Rugby Football club on Saturday April 22.

By Lewin MarsdenContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:43 BST
Scarborough Squash Academy: A fun, friendly, family atmosphere for children of all ages.Scarborough Squash Academy: A fun, friendly, family atmosphere for children of all ages.
Scarborough Squash Academy: A fun, friendly, family atmosphere for children of all ages.

The event is the culmination of a junior mini-series that has been running throughout the season and will feature some of the best young talent and squash stars of the future from around the region.

The event starts at 11am on Saturday April 22 and runs for most of the day after which there is a function and prize presentation for the winners.Scarborough Squash Academy is very young but is dominating junior squash in the region at present, and youngsters are set to pick up a number of the top awards.Head coach, Lewis Marsden, said: “Our Junior academy started in May last year, and has been one of the great success stories in Squash around the UK as we continue to expand, have links to schools and Scarborough College and now have over 500 juniors participating in Squash in Scarborough.“Such is the success that we even made a full page spread in Squash Player magazine this month, the biggest squash publication in Europe.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Scarborough Ladies Under-16s clinch City of York Girls Football League title
Scarborough Squash AcademyScarborough Squash Academy
Scarborough Squash Academy
Related topics:York