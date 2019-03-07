Yorkshire Beard Day in Scarborough: 17 photos of facial finery from previous years
Beard Day is almost upon us in Scarborough, with the event coming up on Saturday at 2pm, in the Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.
In anticipation, we take a look back at some of the best entries from previous years.
1. Scarborough Beard Day
Adrian Krystkowiak grew his hair & beard for year just for the 2018 competition.
2. Scarborough Beard Day
Mick Baxter shows off his beard at the event
3. Scarborough Beard Day
Oyez! Town Crier David Birdsall makes it to last year's event.
4. Scarborough Beard Day
Debby Hill, Kasia Krystkowiak, Marta Mabalinska and Helen Johnson get into the mood for Beard Day
