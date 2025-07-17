Watch footage of a whirlpool tornado off the coast of Filey beach.

A tourist spotted a whirlpool tornado off the coast of a popular beach while on holiday in Yorkshire.

Two tornado funnels were seen rushing towards the shore line before sweeping off to the left at Filey beach at 6.42pm on Tuesday (July 15).

The footage, taken from a cliff-top holiday home at Primrose Valley holiday park, then pans upwards to show huge lightening-filled clouds.

The holidaymaker, who didn't want to be named, first thought the movement in the water was dolphins before realising it was a whirlpool.

The dad-of-one, 38, from Derby, said: "I've never seen anything like this before.

"It was quite concerning as we were in a very vulnerable dwelling with my two-year-old.

"It was more worrying when I saw the clouds starting to spin.

"My father, 70, said he's never seen anything like it before either.”