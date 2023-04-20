Yorkshire non-profit organisation hails numeracy training programme a resounding success

The organisation exceeded their targets for year one of the programme, helping hundreds of local adults in only three months since receiving funding back in December.

The programme, Multiply, which is part of a Government initiative to tackle the numeracy skills crisis in the UK is helping individuals from all backgrounds to overcome the personal barriers and challenges they face due to lacking functional numeracy skills or confidence.

Many participants of the programme run locally by Better Connect have been surprised by the holistic and personal approach to the support available.

Better Connect and their Multiply partners at the celebration event on 31st March

Feedback has shown those taking part in the sessions have found the sessions have helped them to learn how to manage their money, become debt free and understand household bills.

Others have commented how they didn’t realise numeracy was involved in art, measuring, shapes, baking and cooking and how the programme has helped them feel more positive about numeracy overall.

To celebrate the achievements of the first year, Better Connect held an event on March 31 at Priory Street in York with their 12 delivery partners, where they discussed their successes and plans for year two of the programme.

Emma Lyons, Multiply Programme Manager at Better Connect shared at the event, “We’ve just completed year one, and we’ve absolutely smashed it. There’s been such great provision by such great partners, and we are really excited to move the programme forward on to year two. We’ve got even bigger and even better, so watch this space.”

To ensure the training programme makes a positive impact, Better Connect’s expert delivery partners developed creative ways to ensure the programme is engaging for all involved. Helping individuals understand numerical tasks that are involved in a broad range of daily activities, including budgeting, bank statements and cost comparisons to helping children with homework and hobbies you wouldn’t even typically associate with numeracy, such as crafting, woodworking, games and much more.

Chris Hailey Norris, CEO at Up For Yorkshire, one of Better Connect’s delivery partners, shared his thoughts on the programme: “It has been great the impact we’ve been making.

"We’ve been trying lots of different things, from cooking classes to drop-in sessions to really having fun with games, but all incorporating numeracy.

"It’s been a real game-changer. From someone who didn’t like numeracy, I’ve really started to change my own thinking!”

Better Connect and their partners exceeded their targets for year one of the programme and, since January this year, have helped over 450 adults across eight districts in the local region, as well as engaging over 250 local employers to get involved.

Better Connect is now currently in the process of applying for funding for the second year of the programme in the local region which, they hope to help hundreds more adults in the local region to improve their day-to-day lives by developing their numeracy skills in their enjoyable training sessions.