Youngsters shine on Boro debuts

Scarborough Athletic turned to youth on Tuesday night when they took out Redcar Town in their North Riding County FA Senior Cup encounter.

George Walmsley, Aidan Thurston, Ben Atkinson, Robbie Scarborough all turned out for Boro, while Josh Wallace, Chris Pearson and Dan Ward also made the trip north.

Walmsley marked his debut for the club with a well-taken goal, while the other youngsters caught the eye on a exciting night.

A delighted Walmsley said: “It was absolutely brilliant to score, you could tell by my celebration.

“I loved scoring in front of the fans, especially with it being on my debut.

“I’m looking forward to training with the first team on Saturday now, hopefully we’ve hit the ground running.

“For me it will now be a case of trying to get into the team all the time.

“It is such a help when you come into that dressing room because you have all that experience you can call on.”

Thurston also enjoyed the experience and he is hungry for more first-team action.

He added: “It was tough, but I thought I handled it alright.

“It was good to play alongside Kev (Burgess) and Jack (Johnson) because they are constantly talking to you, Morgs (Tom Morgan) also helped me out a lot as well.

“I don’t want it to stop there, we have to progress, that is what we are here to do.

“After that experience, you have to be looking at pushing towards the first team.

“Working with Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott at Scarborough Football Scholarship has been a massive help.

“You are learning from these people that have been there and bought the t-shirt.

“Denny has played as a full-back and a central defender in his career, so they are always there to give you all the information you need.”