Your chance to get involved with Scarborough's Town Centre Strategy

Residents in Scarborough will get a chance to say what they would like to see in their town centre at a public meeting tomorrow night (Tuesday).

As part of Scarborough Borough Council's Town Centre Strategy, residents and community groups are invited to take part in an open workshop to share ideas on how to rejuvenate Scarborough's town centre.

This will take place from 6pm to 8pm at the Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street.

It follows on from a first consultation event (for business owners and service providers only) which took place last week.

