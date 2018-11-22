Have your say on proposed closure of Post Office branch in Scarborough

I would like to alert your readers to the proposed closure of Aberdeen Walk Post Office.

It is proposed to move the Post Office to WH Smith in Westborough. The consultation ends on December 28 and I would urge all your readers to make their views known. Details of how to respond are available at the Post Office.

The staff in the Post Office in Aberdeen Walk provide an excellent personal service which encompasses real care and concern for the needs of the community, particularly the older (among which I count myself) and vulnerable people .

Longer hours of opening do not equate automatically to a better service. The experience and knowledge of the present staff will be lost as I doubt very much that there will be a wholesale transfer of all staff to the new premises.

My experience in other areas of Post Offices situated in retail units shows poorer, more impersonal and less efficient service.

Please make your views known in the consultation process.

Wanda Maciuszko

Tennyson Avenue

Scarborough