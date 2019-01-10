Scarborough’s festive carol concert was spectacular success

May I take this opportunity to say thank you to all those who attended the recent Festive Spectacular charity carol concert.

This event is now in its 21st year and has become a major part of Christmas season.

This year’s event once again attracted a large audience who gathered together in the marvellous surroundings of the Spa Grand Hall to raise £3,000 after expenses which will be split between our three beneficiaries, Salvation Army Community Hub, Westway Open Arms Project and the Rainbow Centre.

Look North presenter Harry Gration once again compered the event which featured Barbara and Steve Allen, Celebration Brass and the magnificent 120-strong united schools choir under the leadership of Paul Davidson and Karen Chalmers.

All participants were superb.

I would like to say thank you to the local press for promoting the concert, BBC Radio York for recording the concert which was broadcast on Christmas Day.

Special mention to the staff at the Spa complex for their help, our many sponsors whose financial support is invaluable and to the committee members who put in many hours of hard work over the year.

This is a community Christmas celebration which is looked forward to by so many every year.

Thank you to everyone who has passed on many kind remarks since the concert, it is very much appreciated.

This year’s 22nd concert will be held on Saturday, December 14, and tickets will be on sale on Monday, September 16.

Once again, thanks to all.

Nigel C Wood

Chairman, Festive Spectacular Concert,

Hague Avenue, Scarborough