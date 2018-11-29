‘We need a dedicated Post Office in Scarborough’

We read with much disappointment, a piece in The Scarborough News about closing the Post Office and opening one in WHSmith.

Post Offices in shops do not work unless they’re a lot smaller than the one in Scarborough town centre.

It’s all well and good for a village but we need a large dedicated Post Office in Scarborough town.

Another crazy money-saving exercise I assume, but why does the Post Office need to save money with what must be huge revenues coming in from inflated postage costs to the public.

The cost of a stamp is scandalous.

We need to keep the Post Office we currently have.

It is designed to do the job, whereas WHSmith certainly wasn’t.

John and Denise Earnshaw

Ayton Road, Irton

Scarborough