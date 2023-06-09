IN PICTURES: These are 11 people that are wanted or missing in North Yorkshire according to police

4 . Robbie Nelson

Robbie Nelson, 24, from Harrogate, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order from last July in relation to animal cruelty involving his dog. He was due to attend Harrogate Magistrates Court on 3 March but he failed to appear resulting in a warrant for his arrest. Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre. Photo: North Yorkshire Police