We take a look at 11 people that are wanted or missing in North Yorkshire according to the policeWe take a look at 11 people that are wanted or missing in North Yorkshire according to the police
IN PICTURES: These are 11 people that are wanted or missing in North Yorkshire according to police

All of these people are wanted or missing across North Yorkshire.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/

Dwaine Layton, 32, from Ripon, is wanted in connection with a serious assault. North Yorkshire Police believe he is in the Harrogate area.

1. Dwaine Layton

Dwaine Layton, 32, from Ripon, is wanted in connection with a serious assault. North Yorkshire Police believe he is in the Harrogate area. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

TJ Glendinning, 23, from Scarborough, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation. Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and as part of those enquiries they are now asking for the public to report any sightings of him. Mr Glendinning also has links to the Leeds area.

2. TJ Glendinning

TJ Glendinning, 23, from Scarborough, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation. Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and as part of those enquiries they are now asking for the public to report any sightings of him. Mr Glendinning also has links to the Leeds area. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Gwyne Thomas Hollis, 66, from Beeston in Leeds, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found guilty in his absence on 24 May. Officers have conducted enquiries to locate Hollis, but so far have been unsuccessful.

3. Gwyne Thomas Hollis

Gwyne Thomas Hollis, 66, from Beeston in Leeds, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found guilty in his absence on 24 May. Officers have conducted enquiries to locate Hollis, but so far have been unsuccessful. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Robbie Nelson, 24, from Harrogate, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order from last July in relation to animal cruelty involving his dog. He was due to attend Harrogate Magistrates Court on 3 March but he failed to appear resulting in a warrant for his arrest. Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre.

4. Robbie Nelson

Robbie Nelson, 24, from Harrogate, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order from last July in relation to animal cruelty involving his dog. He was due to attend Harrogate Magistrates Court on 3 March but he failed to appear resulting in a warrant for his arrest. Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

