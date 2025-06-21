15 year-old go-karter prepares for Formula 4 in brand new Shots! TV episode

Meet young people doing incredible things in the exclusive Unconventional Brits series.

In the Unconventional Brits series on Shots! TV , we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In this brand new episode , we follow young people doing extraordinary things - from race car driving to seagull impersonating.

Charlie Benson is a 15-year-old go-karter from the North East. He had raced at all levels from the age of 8 and soon moved into the professional field.

Suzanne Connor, Charlie’s mum said: “This has been his whole thing since he was little. His first words were ‘car-car’. He wanted every ride on. He wanted speed. Anything to do with danger. Anything to do with vehicles.”

Derrick Hardy, Charlie’s coach said: “Charlie was about 8 or 9 years old and going round in a Honda cadet cart. I’ve done this for a lot of years now, and I saw that he had a little bit of a talent there. And also the enthusiasm to take him further, which is what he’s exactly done.”

Charlie won Mini Rock Champion in Super 1 in 2022 and Vice Champion in the Max category in 2023. He’s currently looking for partners to support him in Formula 4, where his coach is hoping he’ll get scouted for Formula 1.

