Adele is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul, whom she has been dating since 2021. The couple is, according to a “very reliable source”, rumoured to be planning a summer wedding, but neither Adele nor Paul have confirmed the news as of yet.

The Skyfall singer started dating the sports agent in 2021, after her previous marriage to Simon Kinecki ended in March that same year. Adele and Paul moved into a home previously owned by Rambo star Sylvester Stallone last year.

Rumours of the couple’s engagement was sparked after celebrity gossip site Deux Moi released a newsletter saying: “Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!”.

This is not the first time engagement rumours have surrounded the couple. When performing at the Brit Awards in 2022, the Someone Like You singer wore a large diamond ring in the shape of a teardrop on her finger.

Following the performance, the star appeared on the Graham Norton show, and spoke about the speculations. She said: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

