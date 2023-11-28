2 . Kevin the Carrot

Aldi’s much-loved mascot Kevin the Carrot, is back once again with a brand-new Christmas theme. Previous years have seen Kevin the Carrot and his fellow vegetable friends taking inspiration from popular movies such as The Greatest Showman. This year is no different, as Kevin and friends are dressed up like characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - with many toys available to buy. A jumbo Kevin the Carrot, can be purchased for £19.99.