Aldi has announced the return of its £5 uniform bundle to help parents in light of the ongoing cost of living crisis. Aldi has said it has committed to offering customers the same savings as it did in 2022 as well as introducing a price match guarantee for their school uniform bundle to keep costs low.

Costing just £5, the bundle and other uniform must-haves will be available in stores only from July 6. But families looking to avoid the September rush should act fast, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The back to school period can be an expensive time for families, and now more than ever shoppers are searching for great value with every purchase. At Aldi, we believe that every child deserves to have access to great quality, comfortable school uniforms, without their parents needing to spend a fortune.

“We remain committed to our customers and strive to support them throughout the cost of living crisis and beyond – that’s why we’ve made the decision to freeze our school uniform prices and continue to offer parents the same great savings as last year.”

Aldi’s school uniform bundle includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt, and a choice of trousers or a pleated skirt, all for just £5. Available in a choice of colours and sizes 4-12 years, Aldi’s uniform is designed to withstand the tests of the school day whether in the classroom or the playground, and with a huge six-month satisfaction guarantee, families can start the school year with confidence.