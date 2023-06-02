Alison Hammond has confirmed that Holly Willoughby will be returning to ITV on Monday, June 5, with Josie Gibson to co-host, filling the void left by Phillip Schofield who left the show less than two weeks ago.

Willoughby is returning after a long break from ITV’s flagship show and it will be her first show back since the saga. She recently broke her silence, saying she felt "very hurt" by Schofield’s lie over the affair after she asked him if it was true and "was told it was not".

At the end of Friday’s show (June 2), Alisson Hammond, who has been stepping in during Willoughby’s absence, said the pair will be on Monday’s show. It’s unknown if a permanent replacement for Schofield has been decided.

Schofield quit the show almost two weeks ago, with his departure confirmed on Saturday, May 20, following weeks of speculation that he and Willoughby had fallen out and were ‘barely speaking’ off camera.

Less than a week after that, he admitted to having an affair with a young man who worked for ITV. He was subsequently dropped from talent agency YMU after the revelation, and stepped down from ITV altogether.

ITV said: "Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning on Monday June 5 and will co-present with members of the This Morning family, as confirmed in our May 20 statement. Josie Gibson will be hosting with Holly on Monday, as mentioned at the end of today’s show."

