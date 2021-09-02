All the seasonal treats available on Costa Coffee’s new autumn menu

The menu is available in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from 2 September (Photo: Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee has revealed all the seasonal treats available on its new autumn menu.

The menu includes a varied selection of savoury and sweet items, alongside a tasty hot drinks range.

What is on the autumn menu?

The savoury range includes a brand new addition to Costa’s classic toastie range for 2021.

The British chicken and mushroom toastie is made with roast chicken breast, roasted mushrooms and a cheese bechamel sauce, all encased between cheese topped white bread.

Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to trying the decadent Terry’s Chocolate Orange® Brownie, which is expected to be a fan-favourite this season.

The rich and dark brownie includes layers of Terry’s Chocolate Orange® segments throughout, made with real orange oil, to bring a crunch to the normally gooey brownie texture.

The new Terry’s Chocolate Orange® Brownie (Photo: Costa Coffee)

Customers can also enjoy the new golden caramel and chocolate cake, which encompases three layers of chocolate sponge filled with caramel and chocolate frosting.

The indulgent cake is topped with golden milk chocolate buttons, dark chocolate curls and fudge pieces, all drizzled with glossy caramel for the finishing touch.

A seasonal gingerbread latte vegan cookie and gingerbread muffin, complete with a miniature gingerbread man, will also be available, as well as a double chocolate torte and an apple and caramel loaf cake, complete with a tangy apple filling and topped with caramel fudge pieces.

The lemon drizzle loaf cake will also be returning due to popular demand, alongside some halloween inspired treats.

These include a new vegan walking vampire gingerbread and a mallow pumpkin shortcake.

The new gingerbread latte vegan cookie and gingerbread muffin (Photo: Costa Coffee)

As for the hot drinks on offer, all the coffee classics can be enjoyed, including cappuccino, flat white, Americano, mocha and latte, with caramel oat, vanilla coconut and hazelnut almond available in the latte+ range.

Chocolate fans can also enjoy the classic hot drink, a white chocolate version, or the blackforest hot chocolate and cream for something a bit more indulgent.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “At Costa Coffee this September, it’s all about enjoying those classic Autumnal flavours; from gingerbread to chocolate treats.

“There’s even the mouth-watering new Terry’s Chocolate Orange® Brownie joining the Costa Coffee family.

“We just know it’s going to be a hit with Chocolate Orange fans out there – a guaranteed fan favourite!”

When will the menu be available?

The new autumn menu will launch in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from Thursday 2 September.