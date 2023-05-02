With Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 pro dancer line-up officially confirmed, the rumour mill is already churning with who could possibly take part in this year’s competition. The first widely-reported rumour is out in the form of actress Amanda Abbington.

Amanda Abbington rose to fame as an actress, most notably playing the part of Mary Watson in BBC Sherlock. She played the on-screen partner of character Dr Watson, who was portrayed by her real-life partner at the time, Martin Freeman.

The couple were partnered for 16 years but split up in 2016 after having two children together. Amanda is now engaged to escapologist Jonathan Goodwin, 42.

The actress has previously spoken about wanting to appear on Strictly. Back in 2010 – 13 years ago – she said: “The only thing I’d love to do is Strictly Come Dancing. I love the idea of learning something. This is an official application. But I’m sure me being on it would be its downfall.”

Who is Amanda Abbington?

Amanda has been an actress known for playing the role of Mary Morstan in BBC Sherlock. She has also appeared in The Bilk, Doc Martin and Mr Selfridge.

Amanda Abbington is rumoured to be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 confirmed lineup

While we’ve got the first widely-reported rumour for Strictly 2023 – here’s a list of who the BBC has confirmed will be coming back for the new series. All professional dancers will be back except Cameron Lombard, who exited the show without having been assigned a celebrity partner since he joined in 2021.

Shirley Ballas

Craig Revel Horwood

Anton Du Beke

Motsi Mabuse

Presenters: