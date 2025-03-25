This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shoppers around the country are being given a chance to sing to win big prizes from this year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days. A series of voice-activated lockers are popping up around the country, featuring popular products from brands including Bose, Oral-B, LEGO, and more.

The lockers were launched on Tuesday by hit singer Pixie Lott, with the first products won by singing shoppers including Bose headphones, an Oral-B electric toothbrush, a BRITA filter, LEGO, a Coco & Eve hair set, and much more. The voice-activated lockers can be found in London, Manchester and Birmingham this week.

The activity marks the start of Amazon Spring Deal Days, which features hundreds of thousands of incredible deals across a range of popular categories, including home, electronics, kitchen, home improvement, fashion, and more. The event offers savings of up to 45% and will run for seven days, from 25-31 March.

“We are always looking for ways to give customers even more value and opportunities to save throughout the year,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon. “Amazon Spring Deal Days will offer hundreds of thousands of deals across some of our most popular items, including products from big brands and small businesses across the UK.”

Customers shopping the sale will find hundreds of thousands of deals across must-have items from a wide range of categories, such as:

Pixie Lott has also revealed her Top Nine deals from Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, for those looking to make savings this Spring:

All Amazon customers can shop for deals throughout Amazon Spring Deal Days, and Prime members will enjoy all the usual membership benefits, including fast, free delivery on millions of items and the option to choose the delivery option that best suits their needs. Prime members in the UK receive unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of items across all categories, with Same-Day Delivery available on over a million items. Prime members can also select free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.