It’s been a long wait for classical music fans but Apple has finally announced the release of its new streaming app dedicated to the genre. The news comes after the tech giant acquired Primephonic.

The renowned classical music streaming service offered a listening experience optimised for classical, premium-quality audio, with handpicked expert recommendations. At the time of the acquisition, back in September 2021, Apple Music subscribers were promised a “significantly improved classical music experience”.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said: “We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts. Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Partnering with Apple was seen as a move to help bring this type of music to the ears of more people, introducing a new generation to the category. When the announcement was made, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO, Thomas Steffens, said: “Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry.

“Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

Despite optimism the app would launch the following year, it has taken until now to get it to the pre-order stage, with fans having to wait a few more weeks to wrap their ears around the finished product.

Apple Music Classical: Release date

While the pre-order announcement is welcome news to those keen to start using the service, they will have to wait a little longer to actually try it out as the official release date is not set until March 28. The app will initially only be available on iOS devices but it has been reported it will support Android “soon”.

Part of the Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One), although not part of the Apple Music Voice Plan, there will be no additional charge for Apple Music Classical. It will be available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.

