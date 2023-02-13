Asda is to become the first supermarket in the UK to offer NHS diabetic eye screening in its stores as part of a partnership with InHealth. The service is now available in 16 stores and is open Monday to Friday with some also offering Saturday clinics. It is hoped the service will be available in 14 more stores in the coming months.

People diagnosed with diabetes have an increased risk of sight loss. During the appointment, digital images are taken of the back of the eyes (retina), which are then assessed for certain sight-threatening conditions. InHealth works closely with the NHS and local hospitals to ensure a fast, effective referral process for patients that require hospital examination and/ or treatment.

Maq Din, Asda healthcare partnerships manager, said: “We understand how important a service such as this is to those in our community, so to bring in such a well-respected company such as InHealth was an easy decision and one we hope will make a real difference.”

InHealth has been operating for 30 years and is the single largest provider of Diabetic Eye Screening Services across England, supporting more than 1.4 million patients with diabetes. The screening programme is able to prevent sight loss in over 300 people each year.

Phil Kirby, InHealth managing director, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Asda stores to deliver greater accessibility for patients, driving up attendance rates and protecting patients’ sight.”

Asda stores currently offering NHS diabetic screenings

Barnes Hill

Barnstaple

Cape Hill

Chelmsley Wood

Darlaston

Halesowen

Oldbury

Peterborough

Shirley

Small Heath

South Ruislip

South Woodham Ferrers

St Matthews

Tilehurst

Weston Super Mare

Wolverhampton

Participating stores open from April 2023

Adel

Benton

Bradford Rooley Lane

Byker

Blyth

Gateshead

Glasshoughton

Halifax

Huddersfield

Killingbeck

Morley

Pudsey

Shipley

Wakefield

