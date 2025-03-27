Auction to be held at David Duggleby in Scarborough following discovery of hundreds of 18th and 19th century micro-mosaic items in flat
The auction will take place at David Duggleby’s Vine Street Saleroom at 11am on Friday, when items from the flat are expected to make close to ten thousand pounds.
The collection includes micro-mosaic jewellery, souvenirs and trinkets which were brought back from Europe by young aristocrats in the 18th and 19th centuries
Other items include photograph frames, mirrors, jewellery caskets, pill boxes, paperweights and panels, decorated with flora and fauna, classical art or historic Italian buildings and ruins.
The items were discovered in a Scunthorpe flat by David Duggleby specialists carrying out as assessment on behalf of executors of a deceased estate.
Dominic Cox, of David Duggleby, said: “There were cardboard boxes full of collectables everywhere and more to be found in just about every drawer, cupboard and wardrobe in the place.
“It was just incredible.”
Dominic said the owner had been collecting since he was a child, accompanying his mother on collecting expeditions to sales, flea markets and jumble sales.
Dominic added that, although interest in the miniature works of art died down during the early 20th century, their appeal has since changed and the collection is expected to attract international bidding.
The micro mosaic collection has been predicted to make more than three thousand pounds, while other items found in the flat are expected to take the total to close to ten thousand pounds.
More information about the catalogue can be found on the David Duggleby website.
