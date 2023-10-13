Bad sleeping habits cause 1 in 6 couples to sleep in separate beds

A poll of 2,000 adults in a relationship found half have slept in a different room to their partner at some point.

And 15 per cent admit this is a permanent arrangement, while another nine per cent part ways at night at least twice a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snoring (71 per cent) is the top cause, followed by fidgeting (35 per cent) and constant waking during the night (30 per cent).

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also emerged 54 per cent go to sleep at different times from their other half, rather than the same time - with women tending to get their head down earlier than men.

Most Popular

The study, commissioned by Samsung, makers of the Galaxy Watch 6 which has improved sleep functionality, found 24 per cent of couples don't think they're 'sleep compatible' with one another.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Julie Smith has teamed-up with the electronics brand to help couples understand their sleeping habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It seems a shame to resort to sleep divorce to get a good night’s sleep when neither of you would otherwise choose to sleep apart.

"So, if one or both partners are disturbing the sleep of the other, it makes sense to work out which of your habits around sleep might be making that worse.

"The good news is that many of these bad sleeping habits are fixable, without having to resort to sleeping apart."

Half of couples say they sleep in separate beds - due to bad sleeping habits

Finding the solution

When sleeping in the same bed, 23 per cent of couples get less than five hours of undisturbed sleep each night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 16 per cent rarely feel well-rested when sharing a bed.

As a result, 21 per cent are dissatisfied with their overall sleep quality.

But one in six reckon their sleep quality improves on weekends – compared to weekdays.

Despite this, 77 per cent believe it’s important to sleep next to and wake up with their partner, with half claiming they never argue about sleeping arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And nearly half (45 per cent) feel getting a better night’s sleep with their partner would positively improve their relations, according to the Samsung survey, carried out via OnePoll data.

Besides from sleeping in different beds, 35 per cent address these issues through open communication and compromise, but 13 per cent simply ignore it.

But 62 per cent believe finding a solution to their sleep-related issues which doesn’t result in sleeping separately is important.