Bake Off: The Professionals is back with a brand new cast of baking experts putting their skills to the test. The Great British Bake Off alumni and Junior Bake Off judge Liam Charles returns to Firle Place in Sussex to issue a new raft of challenges. And, this year, he has a new co-host: comedian, actress and writer Ellie Taylor.

Benoit Blin, Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, and Cherish Finden, formerly Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel,will return to the judges panel for the competition.

But which baking professionals will aim to please the judges in this year’s Bake Off: The Professionals? Here’s everything you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals cast

The judges and hosts of Bake Off: The Professionals

Andrew and Raf from Harwoods Patisseries

Annie and Subin from The Dorchester

Caroline and Martin from Bisous Bisous

Baking professionals Mustapha and Tracy

Chantelle and Kasia from Glenapp Castle

Margo and Ally from Lexington Catering

Baking professionals Martyn and Jenny

Mauro and Daniel from The Landmark London

Mayank and Dharma from St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel

Baking professionals Naira and Andrea

Nicoletta and Georgina from Meraki Baking Studio

How to watch Bake Off: The Professionals