More than 65 locations are set to launch “banking hubs” following multiple branch closures across the UK high street. It comes after around 1,000 bank branches have closed or announced plans to close since last year in a blow that has left countless communities struggling to access banking services.

But now a total of 67 banking hubs will be set up across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The hubs, which strive to reinstate “back to basics” banking, will be funded by UK banks but managed by the Post Office.

Seven banking hubs have already been launched including in Acton, west London , in the area’s local shopping arcade. Rupa Huq , Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton, said: “Acton is littered with the carcasses of branches deserted by the banks or without a nationwide bank. I’ve fought for the hub for a long time, so it’s great that it is now open.”

The hubs will be open from Monday to Friday and fuse multiple bank branches together, offering services from 30 banks and building societies under one roof and allowing customers to pay utility bills. deposit money and make cash withdrawals. If they prove successful, it is hoped that more could be opened in the future.

However, under a 2021 agreement between banks and pressure groups, the hubs are only permitted in areas with no remaining banks. Cat Farrow, chief operating officer at Cash Access UK , said: “As more hubs open, we’ll be listening carefully to feedback from residents and small businesses.

“We fully expect the concept to evolve over time to meet people’s changing needs. Right now though, our priority is opening more hubs.” Be aware that not all banks support every service, such as paying in cheques, but you can check what your bank allows you to do at one of the new hubs on the Post Office website .

Here is a full list of 67 locations where the new banking hubs will be or have already launched.

Full list of UK towns where new ‘banking hubs’ will open

North England and Scotland

Brechin, Angus

Hornsea, Yorkshire

Knaresborough, Harrogate

Barnoldswick, Lancashire

Heywood, Greater Manchester

Horwich, Bolton

Maryport, Cumbria

Carluke, Lanarkshire

Forres, Moray

Kilwinning, Ayrshire

Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway

Otley, Yorkshire

Newton Aycliffe, County Durham

Withernsea, East Yorkshire

Bramhall, Cheshire

Crieff, Perthshire

Cumnock, Ayrshire

Darwen, Lancashire

Earlestown, Merseyside

Girvan, Ayrshire

Jedburgh, Roxburghshire

The Midlands and east England

Belper, Derbyshire

Clay Cross, Derbyshire

Lutterworth, Leicestershire

Oakham, Rutland

Stapleford, Nottinghamshire

Syston, Leicestershire

Cheadle, Staffordshire

Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire

Watton, Norfolk

Ampthill, Bedfordshire

Bury Park, Bedfordshire

Ownham Market, Norfolk

Shirebrook, Derbyshire

Harleston, Norfolk

Market Rasen, Lincolnshire

Pershore, Worcestershire

London and south England

Welling, Bexley

Haslemere, Surrey

Shoreham by Sea, Shoreham

Axminster, Devon

Helston, Cornwall

Looe, Cornwall

Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire

Sidmouth, Devon

Wellington, Somerset