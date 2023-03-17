Wild Isles filming locations: BBC confirm wildlife spots seen in David Attenborough’s new series - episode 2
In episode 2 of Wild Isles, viewers are treated to a collage of breathtaking scenery - do you recognise the filming location?
Wild Isles is a rural homage to the islands of Britain and Ireland and unlike much of Sir David Attenborough’s work with the BBC, filming locations for the show could be within-sight. The show follows the legendary broadcaster as he reveals a host of spectacular animals living in our woodlands.
In the latest episode of Wild Isles, viewers are treated to a collage of breathtaking scenery and some pretty cute creatures for company. From wild boars to golden eagles, the show continues to uncover all kinds of wildlife under-threat from a lack of foresting.
Filmed on over 200 shoots over three years, the Wild Isles crew have toured our domestic isles looking for breathtaking footage. Here’s a list of the filming locations for episode 2.
Wild Isles filming locations
Episode 2
- Golden eagle: Cairngorms
- Robins & wild boar: Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire / Wales
- The flowering forest: Chichester
- Capercaillie: Cairngorms, Scotland
- Wood ants: Buckinghamshire
- Roe deer: Woking
- Purple emperors: Sussex
- Slug mating: Dartmoor
- Red squirrels: Scotland
- Honey buzzard: New Forest, Hampshire
- Fallow deer: Sussex, Cheshire
- Autumn forest & fungi: Somerset, Scotland, Suffolk
- Starling murmuration: Bodmin Moor