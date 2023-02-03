If you’re a die-hard Beyonce fan you might be worrying about how you’re going to bag tickets for her newly announced World Renaissance tour. Beyonce sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday (February 1) when she announced her first solo tour in six years.

Eager fans with access to priority tickets crashed the O2 website on Thursday morning (February 2) which goes to show how desperate fans are to see Queen B in action. However, the Beyonce general sale tickets did not go on sale until today (February 3) for the general pre-sale, and February 7 for standard tickets so Beyonce fans still have a chance to see her perform.

Beyonce confirmed that she will be playing at five stadiums across the UK, including Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this year. However, tickets are expected to sell out within minutes leaving fans on the edge of their seats trying to nab a spot.

Ahead of the public sale, a ticket-buying expert at TicketSource has revealed five insider tips on how to give yourself the best chance at bagging those high-demand tickets. Here’s how you can bag yourself tickets to see Beyonce’s World Renaissance tour.

Beyonce performing on stage during a concert in 2013 (Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Beyonce Renaissance World tour - tips to get tickets

1. Preparation is key

Before tickets go on sale, make sure you know the exact date and time that tickets will be available. Be sure to set alarms or reminders for five to 10 minutes before tickets go on sale so that you can get all of the relevant web pages open and ready for when the sale begins.

Make sure you know the types of tickets that you want or where you want to be seated so that you can carry out the ticket selection process efficiently and not waste any of your checkout time.

It’s also a good idea to make accounts for as many ticket retailers as possible and input all of your details ahead of time, including your address and payment information. This means you can purchase your tickets as quickly as possible.

2. Register for all sales

As well as a general sale, shows and festivals often have a ticket presale, which provides multiple opportunities to buy the tickets you want. Sign up for any presales that you’re eligible for, such as ticket retailer or artists’ fan presales, usually available by signing up for accounts or to their mailing lists.

If you have friends or family that have access to the more exclusive presales, ask if they can try for tickets for you or if you can use their login details.

The Renaissance Tour will see Beyoncé play 41 shows, over ten countries (Photo: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

3. Use all ticket retailers

Usually, tickets for events will be available across multiple ticket retailers’ websites, so make sure you check where tickets will be sold ahead of time. When it comes to the tickets going on sale, make sure you open multiple tabs and try all of the available websites for tickets, as this will increase your chances of securing them.

Make sure that you don’t refresh the page as this may lead you to lose your place in the queue - the retailer’s website will automatically refresh for you. Also avoid opening multiple tabs for the same ticket retailer, as this may lead to the assumption that you’re a bot and prevent you from accessing the website and purchasing tickets.

4. Don’t give up

The ticket retailer will be its busiest as soon as tickets go on sale and all this site traffic can sometimes cause issues. Even if an event appears to be sold out on the ticket website, this is not always the case. Sometimes there is an error or site traffic is too high and it may seem that tickets are unavailable - however, if that happens, make sure you continue checking and looking for tickets over the next few hours. More tickets may appear and this could be your chance to secure them.

5. Second-chance tickets

If you missed out on getting tickets for any reason, all hope is not lost. Ticket apps such as DICE often have waiting lists for events that you can join so if any ticket holders return their ticket, you have a chance to grab one.

There are also apps such as Twickets, which allow ticket holders to sell their tickets to other people for face value, apart from the app’s fees. Try and avoid ticket resale websites that don’t cap the prices at the original face value, as you could end up paying significantly more than the ticket’s actual price and will often be contributing to ticket touting.

How to get tickets to Beyonce’s Renaissance 2023 World Tour - is there a presale?

Tickets for Beyonce’s tour will be available first through a presale on Live Nation, opening at 10 am on Friday (February 3). Visit the Live Nation website for more information and to register for the presale.

They will then go on general sale from 10 am on February 7. Visit the Live Nation website for further details and to purchase your Beyonce tickets once they are available for purchase.

Beyonce Renaissance 2023 World Tour dates

May, 17 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

May, 20 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh

May, 23 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

May, 29 - Tottenham Hotspur, London

May, 30 - Tottenham Hotspur, London

June, 02 - Tottenham Hotspur, London